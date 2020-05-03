Couple plans last-minute wedding during pandemic the day before groom’s brain surgery

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — “We thought there was no better time than now. Life is too short.”

A young couple tied the knot in emotional circumstances in Georgetown on Sunday morning.

Ronnie and Allyssa Holman pushed their wedding forward as the groom is due to have brain surgery on Monday.

The couple’s lives were turned upside down on April 4 when Ronnie suddenly suffered seizures at home and was rushed to hospital. It was there that he was diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, and told he needs to have surgery.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Holmans decided they wanted to get married before the procedure and managed to plan a last-minute wedding.

They were married by Judge Evelyn McLean, the justice of the peace for Williamson County’s precinct three, at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Georgetown – and were joined by immediate family, including their one-year-old daughter.

“We feel very, very blessed today,” Allyssa told KXAN moments after the ceremony.

“Especially at such a short time, it’s very beautiful. We got to have as many people as we wanted to here even with the pandemic going on,” she said.

“We thought there was no better time than now. Life is too short. So here we are – we couldn’t be happier,” she added.

The groom said their big day was “more than we could imagine.”

Their family said Ronnie had not been at his current job long enough to have health insurance. They have created a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical bills.