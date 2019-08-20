Country musician Granger Smith and family move from Georgetown home after son’s death

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 25: Granger Smith and Amber Smith visit Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas to present a donation in memory of their son, River Kelly Smith on June 25, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Country musician Granger Smith and his family moved from their Georgetown home after the death of their 3-year-old son, River, in June.

“After the accident with River, it changed the way we felt there,” Smith said in a YouTube video posted last week. “There were thousands of good memories and one really bad one.”

Smith said he, his wife and two other children will still live in the country “just about five minutes away” from the old house.

The family posted an episode on their YouTube series, The Smiths, sharing videos of River along with the details of their move.

The family has been intent on making a positive difference after River’s death. Immediately after River’s death, the musician asked fans to send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in lieu of flowers and gifts.

Later that month, they presented the donation to the hospital. The toddler’s mother Amber also posted on Instagram his organs had been donated to a 49-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man.