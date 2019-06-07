Country music star Granger Smith's son drowns, family requests donations to local hospital
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Country music star Granger Smith's son died earlier this week after a "tragic accident," according to a post from his father on social media. Multiple media outlets are reporting the 3-year-old drowned.
In a statement from his label, Smith said doctors were not able to revive 3-year-old River Kelly Smith, and that the family had decided to donate the boy's organs to help other children.
"In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children's Medical Center in River's name," Smith's post said. "The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible."
The Smiths have a home with an address in Georgetown, according to public records. KXAN reached out to law enforcement agencies to see if they responded to help. The Georgetown Police Department said while they have a Georgetown address, the family lives in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office directed all inquiries to Smith's publicist, who forwarded Smith's statement.
The family says they are "devastated" but are comforted to know that he is with God.
"The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts," Smith wrote. "If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.
Smith, who is signed to Broken Bow Records, has released songs "If The Boot Fits," ''Backroad Song" and "Happens Like That." He and his wife, Amber, also have another son and a daughter.
On Wednesday, first responders held a press conference about pool safety and reported addressing 15 "drowning incidents" involving children so far this year in the greater Austin area. Three of those were fatal. In comparison, only one child died of drowning in all of 2018.
After the press conference Wednesday, KXAN learned a 5-year-old involved in a "serious incident" at a Cedar Park pool had died as well.
KXAN has not confirmed whether one of the children counted in those numbers was Smith's son.
