Corrections officer arrested on charges of bringing prohibited substances into jail identified

Williamson County

by: Matthew Prendergast,

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Williamson County Sheriff’s correctional officer arrested Tuesday was identified after he confessed to bringing prohibited substance into the county jail, according to a release from Sheriff Robert Chody. 

Detectives with the sheriff’s office received a complaint about correctional officer Jonathan Flournoy on March 26. The complaint said Flournoy was bringing tobacco products into the jail and exchanging them for money with the inmates.

After an investigation, Flournoy confessed to the crime and was subsequently fired and arrested. He was booked into the Williamson County Jail and faces a third-degree felony charge in connection with the case. 

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Bureau Chief and commanders run the county jail that houses a daily population of about 650 inmates, according to the Williamson County website. The County-owned and operated jail is in Georgetown and is located at 306 West Fourth Street

The jail currently employs more than 280 officers and civilian personnel that oversee the 24-hour operations of the facility. 

