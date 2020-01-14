‘Corona Girl’ identified, ending 30-year-old Williamson Co. cold case

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — “Corona Girl,” the victim of a 30-year cold case, has been identified, the woman’s family confirmed to KXAN’s Alex Caprariello Tuesday.

Jackie Delaney, the older sister of Sue Ann Huskey, told KXAN that detectives with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office have informed her that they have positively matched her sister with the previously unidentified “Corona Girl.”

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said it will hold a press conference with new details on Wednesday.

Delaney said her sister was last seen in Sulphur Springs in 1989 and has been missing for 30 years.

It’s a missing persons case that has haunted the family for years.

“You don’t know, it’s always on the back of your mind,” Delaney said. “All you can do is think about her and ask, ‘Where are you, sister?'”

A woman in her 20s was found dead in the Jarrell area on Sept. 25, 1989. Until Tuesday, she was only identified as “Corona Girl” because she was wearing a Corona beer t-shirt when she was found.

Delaney said her sister was a “bubbly teenager” and never looked for trouble. She did not know how Sue Ann traveled to Williamson County.