Officials break ground on Segment 2 of the Samsung Highway (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, officials held a groundbreaking event for Segment 2 of the Samsung Highway in Williamson County.

“The roadway project will connect FM 3349 to CR 404 by constructing a four-lane road that will reduce curves on CR 404 and increase safety and mobility,” county officials said.

The Samsung Highway, which is being built in segments, should be fully completed by late 2024. Segment 1, which will connect CR 404 to FM 973, is expected to be completed in fall 2023, according to the county.

“The construction cost for Segment 2 is approximately $5.13 million and is funded by the 2019 voter-approved Williamson County Road Bond Program,” county officials said.

Officials break ground on Segment 2 of the Samsung Highway (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

Officials break ground on Segment 2 of the Samsung Highway (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

Officials break ground on Segment 2 of the Samsung Highway (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

Officials break ground on Segment 2 of the Samsung Highway (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

Russ Boles, the Williamson County Precinct 4 Commissioner, Taylor Mayor Brandt Rydell, U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions and Representative Caroline Harris were in attendance at the event.