Complaint: Wilco sheriff commander told deputies to have sex with Live PD producer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo Courtesy: Williamson County website)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — A complaint filed by a Georgetown lawyer alleges that a Williamson County Sheriff's Office commander told deputies it was his goal for one of them to have sex with a producer of Live PD.

The A&E network show has featured several deputies with the sheriff's office.

The complaint to Williamson County leaders said on March 12 of this year, Commander Steve Deaton sat in a briefing room with about twenty other deputies and asked them who had sex with one of the producers of the show.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told KXAN that they had no comment on Saturday.

After getting no response from deputies in the room, the complaint alleges Deaton started to explain how the show changes producers after each season, and since the one that Williamson County is in was ending soon, the producers would be replaced. He then told it was his goal for one of the deputies to have sex with one of them before the producers left, according to the complaint.

"There was an awkward silence in the room, which prompted some deputies to start making jokes about who might be the one to accomplish this goal for Commander Deaton," the complaint read. The meeting was over shortly after that.

Of those 20 deputies present, there were four women in the room at the time.

Attorney Robert McCabe said he filed the complaint on behalf of members of the Texas Municipal Police Association who were witnesses to it.

"This grievance is being filed on behalf of our members who fear retaliation as a result of reporting this incident or subsequent discipline for failure to report a policy violation," it read.

"Due to the culture of fear and intimidation that persists within the leadership ranks at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, many of the deputies are afraid to speak out on matters like this," McGabe wrote in a statement sent to KXAN.

He said the document has been sent to each of the Williamson County Commissioners, the Williamson County Judge and the human resources department with the hope that an objective investigation would be conducted into the matter.

KXAN has reached out to Williamson County for comment but we have not yet heard back.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.