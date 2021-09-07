Classroom at Brushy Creek Elementary closed until next week due to COVID-19

BRUSHY CREEK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District announced Tuesday it has closed one classroom at Brushy Creek Elementary due to COVID-19 cases.

“After discussions with our local health authority today, we are closing one classroom for 10 days due to several epidemiologically linked cases of COVID-19,” Brushy Creek’s principal said in a letter to parents.

According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated daily, the elementary school has had eight total cases of COVID-19 so far this school year and 58 total close contacts.

Affected students will move to remote learning until next Tuesday, Sept. 14, and all impacted areas will undergo deep cleaning, according to the school.

Parents of students in the affected classes will receive additional guidance on how to transition to remote learning. Meal services will still be offered to those families during the 10-day stretch, the school said.

The district urges families to contact their physician if any symptoms arise, such as:

Feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit

Loss of taste or smell

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Fatigue

Headache

Chills

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Shaking or exaggerated shivering

Significant muscle pain or ache

Diarrhea

Nausea or vomiting

RRISD is also asking anyone who’s had a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case to report it using the district’s online reporting tool.