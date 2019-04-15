City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods City of Taylor works on drainage while families worry about future floods prev next

TAYLOR (KXAN) — Nervous families in Taylor watched and waited as Central Texas got more rain this weekend. Their homes were flooded last weekend after the heavy storms. Some are meeting with the city, which promises it's fixing drainage problems.

The Polasek family spent the past week drying out their home after about three inches of water inside the house from severe storms April 6-7.

“The tile probably will have to be replaced due to the grout... went from a gray to black, and the cabinets that are on the ground all of them are starting to swell at the bottom,” James Polasek Jr. said.

They lined the garage and doors with soil bags and towels, but no relief. After meeting with the city about the problem, they're not so hopeful their issues will be addressed.

“They do realize it is a city drainage problem, but under the circumstances what it’s going to cost to repair that one they’re unable to do it because it’s going to be too costly,” Polasek said.

The City of Taylor just approved a $2.3 million bond that would focus on the drainage problems in areas that have the most number of homes impacted.

The money would be spent on widening culverts, leveling curbs, adding underground drainage and improving roads.

The city says they know the Polasek’s neighborhood has significant drainage issues and they do plan to address it.

"That could mean it could be years before they even come up with the money or we are even brought in to getting repairs,” Polasek said.

This isn't a one-time problem. In 2015, they had to evacuate the home due to flooding. They say they've thought about moving, but this is home.

“I need to stand up for our family and everybody else’s family in Taylor,” Polsek said.

A spokesperson for Taylor says crews are expected to start work sometime this spring. The city has been studying the problems since 2014.

In-Depth

In November, the city of Austin passed its own flood control bond.

$112 million is going into storm drain improvements, stabalizing stream banks, upgrading low water crossings and buying out flood prone areas.

Another $72 million will be used to buy and conserve land near Austin's southern watersheds. The open space would protect the quality and quantity of water in aquifers and springs.