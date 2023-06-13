TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) — Fireworks are a traditional part of marking Independence Day, but some people in one Williamson County community are concerned the loud bangs and flashing lights will once again impact birds nesting in a park.

In 2022, a fireworks show hosted by the City of Taylor in Murphy Park caused nesting egrets to scatter when the fireworks went off. Many of the birds were killed in the chaos, as birds flew into power lines and baby birds were knocked out of their nests.

This year, city leaders said they’re making some changes.

“This year the City of Taylor will move the launch of the fireworks display to a location that is further away from the egret habitat at Murphy Park. While the previous launch site was 200 feet from the habitat, the new site will be more than 1,000 feet away from it to avoid harming the egrets that live there,” the city said.

Some residents told KXAN they are happy to see the city making some changes, but they don’t believe moving the site back 1,000 feet will improve the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated after the story airs at 6 p.m.