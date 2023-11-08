WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, the City of Taylor said it was experiencing “low to no water pressure across the city,” according to a social media post.

Taylor residents were asked to conserve water and limit usage.

The city said the drop in pressure was due to a construction incident in the area.

The impact on the water pressure is expected to last Wednesday afternoon and leading into the evening, according to the city.

“Repairs are estimated to take up to 12 hours,” the city said at 10:12 a.m.