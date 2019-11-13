City of Round Rock to replace over 7,000 traffic control signs; improving reflectivity

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Traffic control signs throughout the city of Round Rock will be easier to see in the coming months.

Over the next nine months, 7,120 traffic control signs will be replaced to come into compliance with federal retroreflectivity standards.

The signs are being replaced to comply with sign retroreflectivity levels laid out in the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA) Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD).

Round Rock’s Assistant Director of Transportation, Brian Kuhn, says the Federal Highway Administration outlines six methods cities can use to keep up with traffic sign reflectivity standards. The standards are based on things like — visual night-time inspection, how the light bounces off the sign and expected sign life.

The city of Round Rock selected the blanket replacement option which allows for sign replacement every 7-10 years.

“Other options would potentially cost us more on a yearly basis,” said Brian Kuhn.

If the city only replaced them bit by bit, they’d have to send someone out to scan all the signs for reflectivity, and choose which to replace… at a potential yearly cost of 100-thousand dollars.

Sign replacement schedule: