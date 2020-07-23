City of Leander cancels boil water notice for residents

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — After city officials told residents that a boil water notice would be in effect until Friday, officials now say the water is fine and no longer needs to be boiled before consumption.

“Results from the bacteriological samples submitted for testing July 20-22 showed no evidence of total coliform or E. coli bacteria contamination in the city’s public water system,” the city stated in a press release on its website.

The city also tweeted about it, and said they are calling residents in the affected area to let them know.

*BOIL WATER NOTICE CANCELED* (07/23/2020, 12 p.m.) This cancellation notice applies to all Leander water customers in the affected notice area. It is no longer necessary to boil your water. Learn more about what to do after a notice is canceled: https://t.co/Q3gFmOz257 pic.twitter.com/WW56lRotzT — City of Leander (@CityofLeander) July 23, 2020

The city also advised residents, as a precautionary measure, to follow Centers for Disease Control guidance on what to do after a boil notice has been lifted.

Those steps include:

Flush pipes and faucets. Run cold water faucets continuously for at least five minutes

Flush water coolers. Run coolers with direct water connections for five minutes

Flush home automatic ice makers. Make three batches of ice cubes and discard all three batches

Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle

Drain and refill hot water heaters set below 113°F

Change all point-of-entry and point-of-use water filters, including those associated with equipment that uses water

For questions and more information from the City of Leander, call 512-259-2640 from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.