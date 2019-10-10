City of Jarrell now has 24-hour police coverage for the first time

Jarrell police added an overnight shift, creating 24-hour coverage for the community for the first time. (Jarrell Police Department Photo)

JARRELL, Texas (KXAN) — A community in northern Williamson County now has around-the-clock police coverage for the very first time.

The Jarrell Police Department posted on social media that it added a night shift on Oct. 1. That means the city now has officers working from midnight to 8 a.m. in addition to its other shifts.

Police told KXAN that Chief Marc Owens wanted to create a 24-hour department when he took the job in Jarrell in 2018.

Police said population growth mainly influenced this decision, but the city’s location along Interstate 35 also played a factor.

Previously, any overnight calls in Jarrell were handled by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

KXAN’s Will DuPree will have more on this change later this evening on KXAN News.