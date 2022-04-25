GEORGETOWN (KXAN) — The City of Georgetown is asking for its water customers to immediately limit water use, due to an “issue at our largest water treatment plant.”

In a tweet, the city said the water was safe to drink, but it was urging customers to stop running the washer, dishwasher, shower and more.

“Conservation critical to avoid boil water notices,” said the city.

According to a city spokesperson, a fire at a transformer caused the pump station and intake pump to go down.

“We are working to get a large generator to help and with regional partners to ensure we have a supply of safe drinking water, but we anticipate needing our water customers to continue limiting water use into tomorrow morning,” said the spokesperson.

Repairs at the plant are underway and a timeline of when that will be completed is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.