City of Georgetown Thanksgiving holiday office closures, service changes

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN)— The City of Georgetown will be closing their offices and some facilities will change their services to observe the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Thanksgiving day there will be no trash or recycling pickup for Texas Disposal Systems customers in the City of Georgetown. Trash collection that is normally on Thursday and Friday will be moved over one day. Thursday pick up will be on Friday and Friday pick up will be on Saturday.

On pickup day, solid waste and recycling carts should be on the curb by 7 a.m.

The following Georgetown city offices and facilities will be closed on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27:

Animal Shelter

City Hall

Economic Development

Georgetown Public Library

Municipal Complex

Municipal Court

City of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Administration

Georgetown Planning Department

Public Safety Operations and Training Center, Police Records and Fire Support Services offices

Georgetown Recreation Center

Georgetown Tennis Center

The Georgetown Public Library will close at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. It will reopen its curbside service on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m.

These Georgetown facilities will close on Thanksgiving and re-open on Nov. 27:

Garey Park will open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Texas Disposal Systems Transfer Station will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors Center will open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Airport Terminal will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be no GoGeo bus services on Thursday Nov. 26 through Saturday Nov. 28. Bus operations will resume as normal on Monday, Nov. 30.