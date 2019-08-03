City of Georgetown asks water customers to cut back on lawn watering

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Due to an increase in outdoor water use, the City of Georgetown has reached 85% of water treatment capacity and is enacting Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan.
Summer heat: How dry ground is causing Texas temperatures to soar
During Stage 1 DCP, customers may not water their lawns between the hours of noon and 7 p.m.
What can you do to help?
Residents can reduce their irrigation time by 10% or by 1 minute per 10 minutes of watering. A simple way to reduce irrigation runtime is by using the Seasonal Adjust feature on your irrigation controller, which allows you to decrease the irrigation time by a specified percentage.
Other ways to help reduce water use include:
- only watering on your scheduled days based on your address
- not watering during the hottest hours of the day
- never watering on Mondays
Stage 2 of DCP is triggered when water use reaches 90% of capacity. If water continues to increase, further watering restrictions will be enacted.
For more information, click here.