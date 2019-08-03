City of Georgetown asks water customers to cut back on lawn watering

PLEASANTON, CA – APRIL 08: Water drips from a faucet at the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) residential recycled water fill station on April 8, 2015 in Pleasanton, California. As California enters its fourth year of severe drought, the DSRSD is allowing residents to pick up free recycled water to be used to water […]

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Due to an increase in outdoor water use, the City of Georgetown has reached 85% of water treatment capacity and is enacting Stage 1 of its Drought Contingency Plan.

During Stage 1 DCP, customers may not water their lawns between the hours of noon and 7 p.m.

What can you do to help?

Residents can reduce their irrigation time by 10% or by 1 minute per 10 minutes of watering. A simple way to reduce irrigation runtime is by using the Seasonal Adjust feature on your irrigation controller, which allows you to decrease the irrigation time by a specified percentage.

Other ways to help reduce water use include:

only watering on your scheduled days based on your address

not watering during the hottest hours of the day

never watering on Mondays

Stage 2 of DCP is triggered when water use reaches 90% of capacity. If water continues to increase, further watering restrictions will be enacted.

