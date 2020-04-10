City of Cedar Park advises against neighborhood pop-up food stands

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Community members all over the Austin area have gone to great lengths to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. A Cedar Park neighborhood set up a pop-up food pantry but it’s since been taken down.

The City of Cedar Park took the tent down Wednesday evening, after a week of it being up.

“The generous spirit of neighbors clearing their pantries and sharing is heartwarming – but it poses a significant health hazard as a potential exposure to COVID-19. Some of you have set up displays and pop up tents in commercial corridor right of ways,” said a spokesperson on the City of Cedar Park Facebook page. “Consider that even some of our local food pantries are not currently accepting food donations from the public.”

The pop-up tent sat alongside a street corridor outside the West Parke neighborhood. Anyone was allowed to come by and pick up what they needed.

“It took off and started doing well for week and then the city of Cedar Park came and took it down, so. I mean, it just warmed our hearts to see somebody that needed it,” said Allison Taylor, West Parke resident. “I was able to speak with a woman who was in need. She didn’t have a job, because she’s out of work. It wasn’t much, just some tuna fish.”

Allison Taylor spearheaded the pop-up tent. It first started with just a table and a couple canned goods, then came the tent and a week-long mission.

“I can respect their decision, obviously for health reasons, but I know there are people who needed it,” said Taylor,

The City of Cedar Park says there are, however, other ways of helping your neighbor right now.

“We need to be sure all sanitary measures are being followed,” said a City Spokesperson on the City of Cedar Park Facebook Page. “Please instead consider a donation to one of our local food pantries.”

The City offered two alternatives. As of right now, Reveal Resource Center is accepting food and monetary donations. Check its website for updated information. Hill Country Community Ministries is currently only accepting monetary donations online.