HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — If you think about Tex-Mex food, Chuy’s is likely at the top of the list of restaurants that come to mind.

The iconic Austin-based restaurant chain has been expanding its reach since opening the original location on Barton Springs Road in 1982, with nearly 100 locations in 17 states.

The newest location will stick close to Chuy’s Central Texas roots with a site planned for Hutto.

The city posted on its Facebook page that the restaurant will be located on Alliance Boulevard at U.S. 79, as part of Townwest Commons Phase II near EVO Entertainment.

According to the city, Chuy’s is planning a 5,500-square-foot restaurant with a large patio at the site.