WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Volunteers organized by a large Georgetown church are now working in shifts to cycle through a neighborhood struck by Monday’s tornadoes and assist people whose homes sustained damage during the destructive storm.

Within an hour of the tornado touching down Monday, Celebration Church in Georgetown already had a team working with people living in an area behind the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. Pastor Christian Williamson said the volunteers first helped a single mother board up 10 broken windows.

“We had volunteers out here in that next storm that came through on a ladder at 10:30 at night boarding her home up, and it was amazing,” Williamson said.

Within the past 24 hours, he said more than 100 volunteers from the church signed up to come to the neighborhood, mostly pile up debris at people’s curbsides and begin hauling some of it away in eight different dumpsters. He said people are even taking time off work to help with the cleanup.

“We believe that the local church is the hope of the world,” Williamson said. “We believe that when the local church is mobilized, we can make a great impact. It’s an honor to get to be a part of this team.”

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell previously said two tornadoes that hit Monday evening damaged or destroyed at least 1,000 homes in communities like Round Rock and Granger. He also estimated that the storm caused about $2 million in damage at the La Frontera area.

Pastor Williamson said he went Tuesday to visit some of the areas hit hardest by the tornadoes, but he said it’s still not safe enough for the church to send teams there yet.

“We’re hoping by the weekend we begin mobilizing teams in and out of there,” Williamson said, “but one of the things we hope to do is just help clean up debris; offer warm meals to both workers and contractors and the homeowners; and just be a beacon of hope in that community and assist in any way we possibly can.”

The volunteers dispatched by the Celebration Church wear red shirts with the words “Serve Team” on them. Williamson explained the church created these disaster relief teams before Hurricane Harvey hit in 2017. During that response, the church converted one of its auditoriums into a distribution warehouse for supplies. Volunteers even assisted people after the deadly winter storms in Feb. 2021.

In addition to dealing with the tornado outbreak this week, Williamson explained teams from the church’s campus in Italy are helping with relief efforts in Poland right now.

“Our team in Italy, we’ve purchased goods, and we’re shipping food and water and providing humanitarian aid,” Williamson said. “They’re in Poland, and we’ve made a few trips. Of course we know that that is going to be a long-term need, so we’re planning to make a lot more.”

To respond to all these disasters, Williamson credits a “very generous church” and people donating to a disaster relief fund.

“We’re able to immediately release resources into the hardest-hit areas,” Williamson said, “and we’re able to immediately get boots on the ground, the supplies and the materials that they need to help the families.”

The pastor is asking anyone interested in potentially helping with cleanup to keep a close watch on the Celebration Church social media accounts for volunteer opportunities.