GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday night, the City of Georgetown kicked off its 40th annual Christmas Stroll Festival.

It started at the city’s courthouse square.

There, people can check out holiday shopping and food.

They have special events for kids as well, including a human snow globe, street hockey, three-on-three basketball and face painting.

The event goes through Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. with a parade and a visit from Santa at Santa’s Village from noon to 8 p.m.