Children of missing Cedar Park woman back in family custody

CEDARK PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The children of missing Cedar Park woman Amanda Gordon, are back in family custody on Wednesday, the grandmother reports.

Police said they are treating Gordon’s case as a homicide.

Gordon’s mother, Deb Gordon, said she is now taking care of her two-year-old and eight-year-old grandchildren. But she said she is in need of help. The clothes the children were wearing have been confiscated as evidence and all they have now are pajamas.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. The fundraiser’s organizer, a co-worker of Gordon’s, said donations will go toward clothes and other supplies to take care of the kids.

“There are two children, one boy, 2 years old (wears size 3t, 2t-3t easy ups), one girl, 8 years old (size 7). They only have the pajamas they were wearing when the police removed them from the house,” the GoFundMe reads.

As of Wednesday evening, Cedar Park police were standing guard at Gordon’s home where she lived with her common-law husband, Samuel Byrd. It’s also the location where officers found evidence of blood and cleaning supplies.

Neighbors said Byrd had lived there for several years. They said he was a good neighbor and a hard worker for his roofing business.

Byrd was arrested last week on a charge of tampering with a corpse.

Police documents link Byrd’s brother to the moment when officers forcefully made entry into the home on Friday. KXAN went to speak to him at his home in Cedar Park, but the man who answered the door wouldn’t tell where he was.

There are no formal charges currently filed against him.

Neighbors said they saw Amanda Gordon at home often, taking care of her children and going for walks with them. They called her “a good mom.” They said they are shaken up by what’s happened and hope police find her soon.