Chemical plant fire prompts shelter-in-place order in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A chemical plant fire just south of Walburg prompted shelter-in-place orders Thursday afternoon.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the fire is at a plant on FM 1105. A CPI Products facility is located there.

No one was hurt, and the building was empty, the sheriff’s office said.

The county previously asked all residents within a one mile radius of 4100 FM 1105 to shelter inside, close all doors and windows and shut off heating and air conditioning.

But as of 6:30 p.m., those north of the location and upwind of the fire do not need to shelter in place, the county said. However, the county asks residents to be aware of shifting winds and if it does shift toward you, to head inside.

FM 1105 is shut down at FM 971 and County Road 153 Spur. The sheriff’s office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The Georgetown Fire Department is also responding. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said agency personnel are on the way to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

