Chalk in hand, Round Rock artist covers fence with murals for essential workers

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS (KXAN) — For four days in a row, graphic artist Joe Richmond sketched, colored and outlined on an unlikely canvass.

By mid April, the aging fence outside his home popped with colorful new life.

“The real magic is when I go over it with the black, and outline everything, that’s where it really pops out,” Richmond explained while working on his latest mural.

Now two weeks after he first started, the fence outside his Round Rock home pays tribute to six different groups of essential workers.

“I wanted to start with the nurses of course,” Richmond said. “I have three sisters, two of them are nurses and one of them works in a medical office.”

His mural to truckers reads, “Preeshaydit.”

He offers cheers to food workers, a salute to first responders, and bravo to teachers, “because not only are they teachers, now they’re screen actors because they’re going on Youtube,” he said.

Most recently he finished a mural honoring donors, which shows a woman with four arms holding masks, money and food — all while giving blood.

“It’s a little mom here doing four things at the same time,” he said.

He’s getting plenty of thanks directed his way, too.

Neighbors stop so often to talk to him that he said it significantly slows him down from finishing his artwork.

“My main message is gratitude,” he said. “I think it helps everyone deal with what they’re going through if they can step back and look at what to be thankful for.

You can see the murals yourself on Jackie Robinson Place in Round Rock.