Central Texas schools face extensive damage following winter storm

LEANDER, TEXAS (KXAN) — Inside Leander ISD’s Mason Elementary School kitchen, a plumber found nine busted pipes.

“We also had a leak here behind the laboratory. This whole kitchen had flooded two or three times now,” said a StarTech Plumber.

A Leander ISD spokesperson says 17 district schools have damage with five being significantly damaged, but the aftermath of the winter storm stretches further than that.

“Parts of Leander are without water completely, and the entire City of Leander is under a boil water notice,” said Corey Ryan, Leander ISD spokesperson.

Water is the biggest concern for Leander ISD.

“If we do not have running water, then we cannot run the toilets, we cannot provide food and COVID-19 is still a thing,” said Ryan. “Washing hands is a requirement.”

Corey Ryan says 8,000 Leander ISD students are on free and reduced lunch. For many, their last district meal was two Thursdays ago.

“We’re very worried about the things that our schools provide that are basic needs for kids and their families,” Ryan said.

After fighting the spread of COVID-19 in schools for nearly a year, now there’s another full blown effort to get schools back up and running again.

“This is a crisis in a crisis,” Ryan said.

Leander ISD will remain closed this Monday and Tuesday due to water loss and building damage. The district says food services will be available for all students starting Monday at all middle schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

