Central Texas deputy killed while helping Williamson County Sheriff’s Office with pursuit

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning while he was assisting the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit, according to the 100 Club of Central Texas.

KWKT in Waco reports a stolen vehicle, in pursuit by Williamson County deputies, drove into Bell County around 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Deputy John Andrew Rhoden was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler while attempting to lay a spike strip near exit 294 of northbound Interstate 35, KWKT reports

The 100 Club of Central Texas, an organization that gives financial and emotional assistance when first responders are hurt or killed in the line of duty, has activated a Survivor Fund in response to Rhoden’s death.

Rhoden will be escorted to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office in Dallas by members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, including some from his patrol shift.

The deputy was set to celebrate his 10-year anniversary with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in June. His father was also a law enforcement officer, serving as Deputy Chief with the Belton Police Department before his retirement, the 100 Club said in a release.

Donations to the 100 Club in Deputy Rhoden’s honor can be made online or by mail to 3200 Steck Avenue, Suite 240, Austin, TX, 78757. Messages of support will be shared with the family.