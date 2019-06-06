Cedar Ridge High School reopens after lockdown prompted by nearby shooting

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A shooting in Round Rock Thursday morning prompted a lockdown at a nearby high school.

One person was shot around 7:41 a.m. in the 2500 block of Louis Henna Boulevard and is in stable condition, according to Round Rock Police.

Cedar Ridge High School at 2801 Gattis School Road less than a mile from the shooting scene, was locked down at 7:58 a.m. The lockdown lifted at 8:38 a.m.

“All staff and students were safe and secure in the building throughout the entire process and were able to continue the instructional day,” according to a Round Rock ISD spokeswoman.