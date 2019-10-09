Cedar Park will add statue honoring military nurses at Veterans Memorial Park

The Cedar Park City Council approved a new statue honoring members of the Military Nurse Corps. (Courtesy: City of Cedar Park)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park City Council agreed to add a statue at Veterans Memorial Park honoring members of the Military Nurse Corps.

At its meeting Oct. 3, the council unanimously approved spending $116,700 on a bronze statue that will depict female military nurses from three different eras. Council members Michael Guevara and Dorian Chavez were absent from the vote.

The proposed design will depict three women in uniforms from World War I, World War II to the Vietnam War era as well as modern-day conflicts.

The city will work with artist Matt Glenn of Big Statues LLC on the project. The commissioned artwork is expected to take approximately nine months to complete, according to the city.

During the past year, the city’s Parks, Arts and Community Enrichment (PACE) board worked on the design. Chairman Andy deBruyn explained at the City Council meeting why the board pursued this particular statue.

“The main idea behind these statues, the one word that kept coming up, was healing. These nurses not only healed hundreds of thousands of soldiers physically but also psychologically,” deBruyn said. “The board thought a statue representing healing was appropriate.”

Before voting on the proposal, council member Anne Duffy shared how her support for it was personal.

“Having been a part of the Navy Nurse Corps, I’m very excited,” Duffy said.

Kimberly Reese, a project manager with the city’s engineering department, explained that the PACE board sought to add more female representation among the statues at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 2525 New Hope Drive in Cedar Park.

Currently, there are three male statues at the park depicting a World War I doughboy, a World War II naval commander and a Korean War Marine.

The city also reported that two new statues of Vietnam War soldiers and a modern helicopter pilot should arrive in about a month. The City Council approved funding for those two pieces in November 2018.