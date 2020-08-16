Multiple Cedar Park police officers shot while responding to call

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Multiple Cedar Park police officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove on Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Cedar Park Police Department.

CPPD says a person is barricaded inside a home. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. This remains an active scene.

The City of Cedar Park is asking residents to avoid Bagdad Road between Osage Drive and New Hope Drive. The Cedar Park Police and Fire Departments have closed the southbound lane of Bagdad Road at Heritage, according to a tweet from the city.

Please avoid Bagdad Rd. between Osage and New Hope. @CedarParkPD and Cedar Park afire Dept. have closed southbound lane of Bagdad at Heritage. — City of Cedar Park (@CedarParkTX) August 16, 2020

