WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Following updated Centers for Disease Control recommendations, Williamson County issued an order Monday to limit gatherings to no more than 50 people to limit any spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The ban on public or private gatherings take effect at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16 and go through May 11. Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell adopted the orders.