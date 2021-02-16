Cedar Park Police rerouting 911 calls due to phone line problems

Williamson County

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police say they are again having to reroute 911 calls to dispatchers with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office due to an ongoing problem with their phone lines.

Cedar Park Police first mentioned the problem just past midnight.

That outage last for a little more than an hour. There was a second outage just before 4 a.m. that lasted another hour and a third outage just before 7 a.m.

The police department said other non-emergency phone lines were also experiencing problems. For non-emergencies they urged people to call 512-864-8282 and press 1.

To get through to dispatchers for non-emergencies, you can call the following numbers:

  • 512-369-0764
  • 512-369-0765
  • 512-369-0766
  • 512-482-4364
  • 512-482-4365

