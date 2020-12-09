Cedar Park police investigate after officer was hit by vehicle during chase, shots fired

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Leander and Cedar Park responded to North Bell Boulevard after an officer was hit during a pursuit Wednesday afternoon.

Cedar Park Police said around 1:30 p.m., one of its officers was struck by a vehicle during a pursuit and sustained injuries at 1431/Bell Boulevard.

The suspect, according to CPPD, continued driving and later crashed their vehicle at the 2100 block of North Bell Boulevard. The suspect is now in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed shots were fired during the incident, but that they came from a law enforcement agency. No one was hit by the shots. Cedar Park police said it was not their department that was involved in the shooting.

The Cedar Park officer’s injuries are not life-threatening, CPPD reported. A K9 partner also received minor injuries. Both are expected to be okay.

The k9 officer and his k9 partner that were struck by a vehicle during today’s pursuit are are in stable condition and are expected to fully recover.

While the suspect is in custody, the investigation is ongoing. Please keep our officers in your prayers — Mike Harmon (@chiefmikeharmon) December 9, 2020

Traffic is affected in two areas of each city.

In Cedar Park, the incident is blocking traffic in both directions at the 2100 block of North Bell. Backups and delays are also occurring at Whitestone and Bell Boulevard.

In Leander, traffic is shut down at southbound 183 at Osage. Traffic is being re-routed to Bagdad.

Texas DPS is helping with the investigation, and the FBI also gave assistance.