Cedar Park police investigating suspicious death near Lakeline Boulevard

Editor’s Note: Cedar Park Police previously tweeted that they were investigating a homicide, but later corrected themselves and called it a suspicious death. The story has been changed to reflect this.

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police are investigating a suspicious death near the Highway 183 toll road and Lakeline Boulevard on Sunday.

The department Tweeted around 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene in the 2500 block of South Bell Blvd.

A spokeswoman for the department said one person is dead.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.