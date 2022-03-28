CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — One person died after a single-vehicle crash in Cedar Park on March 23, police said.

The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. at North Lakeline and Surrey Lane, Cedar Park Police said.

It’s believed the car left the roadway and crashed into a nearby tree, resulting in the car catching fire and the driver was pinned, according to Cedar Park Police.

The driver was identified as Devon Moyer, 27. Moyer was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other details were released.