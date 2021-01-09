Cedar Park police evacuating neighborhoods due to gas line leak near US 183 and Brushy Creek Road

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police officers were evacuating neighborhoods in the area of Brushy Creek Road and U.S. Highway 183 due to a gas line leak on Saturday.

A Cedar Park Police spokeswoman said it was mainly businesses that had to be cleared out after a road construction crew hit the line.

A tweet from the department around 3:40 p.m. said traffic was shut down along north and southbound Bell Boulevard.

At last check, Atmos Energy workers were on their way to the location. Cedar Park police were waiting for an update on an estimated time for when the repairs will be made.

