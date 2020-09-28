Cedar Park police asking for public’s help in missing man found dead case from 2019

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police detectives are asking for the public’s help in figuring out what happened to a missing man who was found dead in 2019.

Arthur Fleming went missing May 28, 2019 and, at that point, was last seen at a Capital Metro train station in Leander.

Before they found him dead in a creek bed near Austin Community College’s Highland campus on July 2, 2019, detectives said his last previously known location was near a hotel at the intersection of U.S. Highway 183 and Gessner Drive on May 29.

Cedar Park detectives ask that anyone with knowledge of what Fleming was doing, where he was going or anyone associated with him should call the criminal investigations division at 512-260-4636.