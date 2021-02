CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department is asking for help finding a woman last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Marisol Alvarez was last seen in the area of Big Sur and Petaluma Drives. The area is just east of Highway 183 and south of West Whitestone Boulevard.

Anyone with information about where she is or might be asked to call 911.