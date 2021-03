CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park Police Department has located the parents of a 4-year-old child, according to an update posted just before 6:30 p.m. on Twitter.

The child was found Tuesday afternoon in the Carriage Hills subdivision off North Lakeline Boulevard. The area is near Mason Elementary School.

The department had put a call out to the community asking for help finding the child’s parents.