LIVE: Cedar Park officer back on duty following recovery from standoff gunshot wound

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park police officer Nik Anderson is back on the job after recovering from injuries sustained during a standoff in August, the department’s assistant chief announced Monday via Twitter.

Cedar Park Police Department Interim Chief Mike Harmon tweeted the news with a photo of Anderson saying, “Nik still has a long road to a full recovery but is able to help out around the PD and is excited to be back at work.”

Proud to welcome back Officer Nik Anderson who was shot in the line of duty 3 months ago. Nik still has a long road to a full recovery but is able to help out around the PD and is excited to be back at work. pic.twitter.com/eDHzHCx9tq — Mike Harmon (@chiefmikeharmon) November 16, 2020

Anderson was one of three Cedar Park officers shot during an incident that developed into a 16-hour standoff. The suspect, identified as Joseph Desean Taylor, was eventually taken into custody by police after holding his mother and two siblings hostage after he shot the officers responding to a call near a home on Natalie Cove.

Anderson was shot in the bicep area of his left arm and needed surgery to repair the damage.

Officers Jaqueline Quiles and Cris Hester were also injured in the incident. Quiles was shot in the rib cage, but her vest stopped the bullet. Hester was grazed on the top of head and needed stitches to close the wound.

Anderson will speak with reporters about his return to duty at 1 p.m. Tuesday. We will stream the interview live on KXAN.com and our Facebook page.