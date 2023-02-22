Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for Feb. 22, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The trial of a man suspected of a 2020 deadly shooting in Cedar Park ended in a hung jury last week when jurors could not come to a unanimous verdict.

The judge then declared a mistrial in the case against Kelly Lawrence Schernik, 40.

The trial began on Feb. 13 and ended on Feb. 17.

Schernik initially faced an aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon charge after Jason Sean Robinson was shot multiple times on March 22, 2020. Cedar Park police say it happened after an argument between the two men over Schernik staying at Robinson’s home.

The charge was upgraded to first-degree murder after Robinson died a few days later.

A judge must declare a mistrial under Texas law if the jury doesn’t agree on guilt or innocence. It can also be declared for the punishment phase, if the jury can’t agree on that, either. However, the state still has the option to try the defendant again.