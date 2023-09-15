WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, a Williamson County grand jury found a man guilty of murder in the shooting of a 30-year-old man, which was done in front of his two family members, a news release from District Attorney Shawn Dick.

The same grand jury sentenced Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara, 33, to 45 years in prison on Thursday, the DA said.

Image of Hector De Jesus Villatoro-Guevara courtesy of the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office

The shooting occurred on July 7, 2021, following a confrontation at an H-E-B where Villatoro-Guevara was shopping with his two family members, the release said. While in the checkout line, Villatoro-Guevara saw a man, Cameron Wilcox, and a woman, who was related to the two family members.

Villator-Guevara then confronted Wilcox with his fists raised while inside the store. Then, he followed the mother and Wilcox home, according to the DA. Villatoro-Guevara parked at the end of the driveway and grabbed a handgun from the backseat of his vehicle. He walked through a closed gate on to enter the driveway and fired two shots in the air and then shot Wilcox multiple times, the release said.

Image of Cameron Wilcox courtesy of the Williamson County District Attorney’s Office

The defense in the case claimed Villatoro-Guevara acted in self defense, but the jury reject the argument and returned the guilty verdict after deliberating for only 30 minutes, according to the DA.

“This case is a tragic example of how a disagreement or argument can escalate into a deadly confrontation when a gun is involved. We are pleased that justice has been served for Cameron Wilcox and his family. My office will continue to seek justice for the victims of senseless gun violence within our community,” Dick said in the release.