Cedar Park man makes ‘social distancing portal’ to see neighbors again during COVID-19 restrictions

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Fences are typically built to separate people, but a Cedar Park man modified his to bring people together.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, stay-at-home orders and social distancing, Bill Venteicher figured out a way he could see his best friends — his neighbors — and still be within social distancing guidelines.

He calls it his “social distancing portal.”

The ‘social distancing portal’ laid out, essentially making a section of the fence into a bar top of sorts. (Courtesy Bill Venteicher)

Venteicher cut a section of his fence out and put a hinge in the middle of it so it would rotate freely. He covered up the bottom with some wire mesh because his dogs “don’t understand social distancing,” and after a few other modifications, his portal was done. He said it only took him, and his neighbor Ryan, a couple hours to complete, and that was after the long line he had to stand in at Home Depot to get materials.

Here it is in action:

Venteicher said after he saw a viral video from Australia of a person who did something similar, he wanted to improve the design.

He explained his family and his neighbors have been best friends for more than 15 years, and they bought the house next to their best friends in July. All the kids in the families are friends, and Venteicher just wanted them to see each other and interact again.

Here’s what the fence looked like before the project began. (Courtesy Bill Venteicher)

Modifications made to the section of the fence for the ‘social distancing portal.’ (Courtesy Bill Venteicher)

Bill Venteicher with his wife Lindsay, three kids and two dogs on their side of the ‘social distancing portal. (Courtesy Bill Venteicher)

A look into the neighbor’s yard from the Venteicher side of the ‘social distancing portal.’ (Courtesy Bill Venteicher)

“We are keeping safe and following stay at home advice, but we are desperate for social time and our kids miss each other,” he said. “They have not played since the week before spring break, and we have barely left the house except for dog walks and bike rides.”

He said it has been nice to have drinks with friends and see the kids interact, albeit in a socially distant matter.

“We are hoping the COVID-19 numbers continue to move in the right direction, and we are looking forward to the future when things seem more certain and we can start visiting each other’s homes again,” he said, “but but I’m sure we will get many years of fun out of my little project.”