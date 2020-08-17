Cedar Park leaders say the city won’t defund the police

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Leaders in Cedar Park say they plan to fully fund the city’s police department in the upcoming fiscal year, despite calls to defund the police in other cities.

In a conversation during Sunday’s hostage situation in Cedar Park, Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale told KXAN it’s important to support police.

A number of other agencies responded to assist Cedar Park officers with the standoff, including DPS, Texas Rangers, the Central Texas Regional SWAT Team, Round Rock Police, Leander Police, Pflugerville Police, along with local EMS and fire units.

Mayor Van Arsdale says the Cedar Park’s council may choose to increase police funding in the upcoming budget.

City council members are currently deciding on the FY 2020-2021 budget.

