Cedar Park eight-year-old reports man in truck staring from in front of his house

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police are asking the public for any information they may have about any similar incidents after a local child reported a strange incident that happened in front of his house.

According to CPP, an eight-year-old resident told police he was walking home from a friend’s house near Lakeline and Elkins Lane Saturday evening. At around 5:30 p.m., he said he noticed a grey or black truck stop in front of his home.

The man stared at him for several minutes before driving away, the child said.

The vehicle is described as a Black 2020 Dodge Ram. The driver is described as a man possibly in his 30s wearing all black clothing and a black beanie.

CPP say it’s possible the driver and/or vehicle may have been involved in similar incidents in other neighborhoods, including some in Travis County. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.