Cedar Park Council to discuss councilman’s online comments toward teachers in special meeting

CEDAR PARK, TEXAS (KXAN) — A Cedar Park council member is in the hot seat, after making comments directed toward teachers on his personal Facebook blog.

Now the Cedar Park City Council is holding a specially-called meeting Thursday night, and the only action item says council will discuss Tim Kelly’s violation of city core values, goals, ordinances, rule of procedure and charter.

It says the reason for the meeting is Kelly’s “disrespectful, discourteous, name-calling, intimidating and threatening treatment of Cedar Park residents,” as well as his “disregard and violation of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and health/safety orders.”

The city management of Cedar Park did not have a comment, because of an existing policy stopping members from commenting on agenda items before the meetings. Kelly also did not return KXAN’s request for comment.

Hundreds of educators and parents have blasted Kelly for his remarks.

“To think that we are as replaceable as widgets… is dehumanizing,” said Leander Independent School District teacher Stephanie Martin. “To call us leeches, I think is beneath comment.”

As teachers and parents gear up for the uncertain school year, they say this doesn’t help their peace of mind.

“It is incredibly defamatory, beside the fact of just being deflated,” said Parent Leah Keese.

Kelly posted a message on his page saying “stop catering to the leeches… ” and suggesting that the teachers who refuse to return to the classroom should be fired and replaced.

Cedar Park’s Mayor responded publicly.

“This is a reprehensible and embarrassing act, and absolutely not the opinion of our city government or our city council,” said Mayor Van Arsdale.

Kelly responded to many of the hundreds of comments on his post. He repeated his position that the problem is “not necessarily the teacher(s)… It’s with America’s parents being held hostage by union leaders demanding lockdowns continue.”

In a bit of irony, his comments seem to have reinforced an effort already in the works for Leander ISD educators to organize an association.

“I will say it made us busier,” said Martin.

KXAN will have the latest details following tonight’s council meeting.