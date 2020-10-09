Cedar Park company clones endangered horse using DNA collected in 1980

A Przewalski’s horse, born on Aug. 6, was cloned from the DNA of a male Przewalski’s horse preserved by the San Diego zoo in 1980 (Courtesy Viagen Pets)

CEDAR PARK, Texas — (KXAN) A Cedar Park-based company called Viagen Pets has successfully cloned its first endangered horse.

Viagen Pets offers animal cloning services to pet owners. The 4-year-old company typically clones house animals like cats and dogs, but recently it’s been breaking barriers.

A Przewalski’s horse, born on Aug. 6, was cloned from the DNA of a male Przewalski’s horse preserved by the San Diego zoo in 1980. Przewalski’s horses are considered “critically endangered” animals that are found in Mongolia, and said to be the last species of “truly wild horses.”

Przewalski’s horses were once extinct in the wild, but intensive breeding programs helped revive the species and reintroduce them into the grasslands of China and Mongolia.

The DNA used to clone the horse was collected 40 years ago in an effort to introduce key genetic diversity into the species that could benefit its survival. The zoo said the cloned Przewalski’s horse will eventually be transferred to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and integrated into a herd of other Przewalski’s horses for breeding.

