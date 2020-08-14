Cedar Park City Council to hold special meeting Monday about Tim Kelly recall effort

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — The Cedar Park City Council will hold a special meeting Monday evening to discuss a sole item: an effort to recall Council Member Tim Kelly.

According to an agenda released Friday afternoon, the council will meet at 8 p.m. on Aug. 17 to consider certifying petition results and potentially call for a special election on Nov. 3 to recall and remove Kelly from his seat representing Place One.

The council voted 4-3 on July 30 to censure Kelly after he made comments directed toward teachers on his personal Facebook blog. Kelly posted a message on his page saying “stop catering to the leeches” and suggested teachers who refuse to return to the classroom should be fired and replaced.

Kelly shared his thoughts Thursday on Facebook about the recall petition effort people started in the community. He wrote, “This recall effort is actually great news for our local candidates running against the incumbents who led the censure effort. With just 60 days remaining until early voting, radical activists – encouraged by the incumbents – are busy gathering recall signatures rather than knocking on doors for candidates who support these pro BLM/Antifa/Indivisible-ites on council. Therefore I strongly encourage this distraction.”

The city posted on its Twitter that the meeting will be held remotely with no physical meeting location. People will be able to watch the proceedings online or on local access television.