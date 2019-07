Williamson County officials are investigating after a car drove into and smashed the side of a house. (Image from Williamson County Sheriff’s Office)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a car drove into and smashed the side of a house Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff Chody first tweeted about the wreck at about 12:34 p.m. at a house in the 700 block of Powderhorn Street in Round Rock.

No one was seriously injured in the wreck and officials are still investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.