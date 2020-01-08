Car cabin air filters could be contributing to your cedar fever

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar allergy sufferers can likely vouch for this: we’re experiencing one of the highest cedar pollen counts in about a quarter-century.

That’s according to measures taken Monday.

Clogged cabin air filters could be contributing to your cedar fever.

There are perhaps some unexpected places that could be contributing to you cedar fever: your car’s cabin air filter.

“In many cases, customers aren’t aware whether they have a cabin air filter or not,” said Joe Russ, owner of Russ Automotive.

Russ says many cars are equipped with cabin air filters. If they go unchecked, they can be full of debris that’s filtering straight through your car; thus contributing to your cedar fever.

“That’s part of a general multi-part inspection each time you get your oil changed,” said Russ.

With cedar levels at an all-time-high, Russ says you should check it more frequently, and replace them.

Your car’s cabin air filter also acts as a  pollen filter, but that’s not the case when clogged. Road debris, grime and dirt are all prone to sneaking their way into your filters; especially pesky leaves.

“Those leaves get pressed down as you’re driving, and they get pushed through the fresh air system,” said Russ.

Cleaning off the leaves is a second box to check. There’s another measure you can take that you didn’t think to clean out: your glove box.

“That stuff can come over the top and drop over some of the air boxes,” said Russ.

Last but not least, an additional measure of precaution is a cabin air filter spray. 

“It kills bacteria, mold fungus,” said Russ.

