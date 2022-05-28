WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas – A Burnet woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder for an April 2 vehicle collision that resulted in a death, according to court records.

Records showed that Nila Louise Glimp, 56, was driving while intoxicated, and she drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic which caused the death of 21-year-old Kevin Beall.

First responders arrived on the scene of the collision in the 17000 block of W. State Highway 29 and were notified of a deceased individual on the scene as well as a driver, later identified as Glimp, who had the smell of alcohol emanating from her breath.

During an interview with law enforcement, a state trooper noted Glimp’s speech was “extremely slurred and at times entirely unintelligible.”

When asked how much she had to drink, Glimp responded with “a lot.”

According to records, Glimp had two earlier arrests and convictions for driving while intoxicated—one in 2004 and another in 2015.

Glimp’s attorney was not listed in the documents to be reached for comment.